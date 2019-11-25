Tel Aviv-Jaffo Mayor Ron Holdai will be kicking off the rally to represent the municipality's support for the fight for social justice and equality. After him, witnesses of abuse will speak, including Lilly Ben-Ami, whose sister Michal Sela was murdered almost two months prior by her husband in the presence of the their 8-month-old baby.

The heads of different women's' organizations will kick off the ceremony by dipping their hands into red paint to in memory of those who were victims of violence.

The Tel Aviv Welfare Committee will be holding a special meeting on Monday to speak on violence against women and domestic violence. Representatives of the municipality, the police, the Social Affairs Ministry and more will be in attendance.

Tel Aviv has gone out of its way to honor this day. The municipality building was lit up in red on Sunday night and will be lit up in the same manner on Monday, along with the word, "Enough!"

The UN campaign which led to the day of recognition recognizes violence against women as "one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today."