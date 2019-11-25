The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rally to stomp through Tel Aviv, protesting violence against women

Efforts toward growing public awareness about violence against women come amid highly publicized cases of murder.

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 01:17
Children lie on the ground, covered in red paint, as part of a Women's Rally in Tel Aviv to protest the government's inaction on the issue of violence against women. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Children lie on the ground, covered in red paint, as part of a Women's Rally in Tel Aviv to protest the government's inaction on the issue of violence against women.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 A rally will be protesting violence against women and domestic abuse on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Rabin Square as part of the annual International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, as outlined by the United Nations.
Tel Aviv-Jaffo Mayor Ron Holdai will be kicking off the rally to represent the municipality's support for the fight for social justice and equality. After him, witnesses of abuse will speak, including Lilly Ben-Ami, whose sister Michal Sela was murdered almost two months prior by her husband in the presence of the their 8-month-old baby.
The heads of different women's' organizations will kick off the ceremony by dipping their hands into red paint to in memory of those who were victims of violence.
The Tel Aviv Welfare Committee will be holding a special meeting on Monday to speak on violence against women and domestic violence. Representatives of the municipality, the police, the Social Affairs Ministry and more will be in attendance.
Tel Aviv has gone out of its way to honor this day. The municipality building was lit up in red on Sunday night and will be lit up in the same manner on Monday, along with the word, "Enough!"
The UN campaign which led to the day of recognition recognizes violence against women as "one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today."


