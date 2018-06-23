Ramming attack near the Palestinian town of Husan, driver fled the scene

A ramming attack in the Palestinian town of Husan near the Beitar Illit settlement in the Gush Etzion region and west of Bethlehem left three IDF soldiers, two women and one man, lightly injured on Saturday evening, IDF spokesperson's office reported.



"A Palestinian driver attempted to run over an IDF unit that was on patrol in the town of Husan", the IDF spokesperson stated.





Army and Magen David Adom media treated the soldiers at the scenes and they were taken to to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.The driver who committed the ramming attack fled the scene and Israeli security forces are currently searching for him.