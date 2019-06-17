Rape of 7-year-old Jewish child shocks the nation, Palestinian suspected

Scene of the crime.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The Military Advocate General reported on Monday that there is no indication that the rape of a 7-year-old Jewish girl by a Palestinian resident of Deir Qaddis in the central West Bank was motivated by nationalistic ideology, Maariv reported.
The Palestinian, employed as a school cleaner in a West Bank settlement, was charged on Sunday for the alleged rape, assault and abduction of the child, Ynet reported.
The police claim that the man met the child during his work as a school cleaner, offered her candy to inspire her trust in him, and eventually led her forcibly to a house near the school to assault her.
The family of the child is aided by attorney Haim Blaicher from the Honenu National legal defense organization
. Speaking with Ynet, he called the crime “pure hate expressed by a group of scums who acted in defiance of all human values just because the victim was Jewish.”
The Palestinian man arrested claims he in not guilty. Police are unable at this point to track down two other men who were present when the crime was committed.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the crime "moves all of our hearts" and called on the courts to punish the perpetrator with the full extent of the law.
Leader of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman took to social media to say that “this is not pedophilia, but plain terror.” The former defense minister called the crime “a terror attack” and argued in favor of, in such cases, sentencing the terrorist to death.
The family requested members of the press not to interview them on Monday, includes their attorney, Honenu reported.
In April 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher was raped and murdered by Hebron resident Arafat Irfaiya
. While he claimed the acts were inspired by nationalistic ideology, the court accused him of criminal charges.
Both Hamas and Fatah warned Israeli authorities that should Irfaiya be placed with their inmates in Israeli prison they will kill him, as they are unwilling to have their national struggle connected with such vile acts.