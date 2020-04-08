The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus testing reagents take off for Israel from South Korea

'I thank the Defense Ministry and El Al, who we sent to the end of the world in order to bring lifesaving equipment here'

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 8, 2020 07:50
El Al flight carries reagents for coronavirus tests and protective suits from South Korea (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
El Al flight carries reagents for coronavirus tests and protective suits from South Korea
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
An El Al plane carrying reagents for tens of thousands of coronavirus tests and 30,000 protective suits for medical staff took off for Israel from South Korea on Wednesday morning.
The materials were purchased by the Defense Ministry on behalf of the Health Ministry.
Because of the challenges to travel in the era of coronavirus and the urgency with which the reagents were needed, the Defense Ministry worked together with the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Seoul to arrange a landing permit in less than 24 hours. The plane should arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport by Wednesday at noon, ahead of the Passover holiday. 
"I thank the Defense Ministry and El Al, who we sent to the end of the world in order to bring lifesaving equipment here," said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. "We continue to act in full force, and in all possible ways, both with local production and in the international arena," said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.
Similarly, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that his ministry is "mobilized to fight corona" and helped allow for the delivery of this equipment so the country can "effectively deal with the epidemic. "
The Health Ministry said that it was low on reagents, he chemical compound used to extract the virus's DNA from the samples and thus identify if it exists in the body, last Friday.
Since then, it has reduced the number of tests it takes per day. Although on Monday, the Health Ministry reported that it tested 7,250 people, according to the National Security Council, only 1,600 people were screened on Tuesday. 
Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov said that he plans to expand screenings specifically in nursing homes so that when one resident or staff member falls ill with coronavirus all the residents and staff will be tested.
In addition, the Health and Defense ministries Tuesday night signed an agreement with BGI, a Chinese genome sequencing company, to provide equipment and materials that will allow for around 10,000 coronavirus tests a day, according to a release by the Health Ministry. The equipment will be placed in six Health Fund labs within the next two to three weeks. The total cost of the procurement was NIS 90 million. 
"We are glad for the cooperation with the Health Ministry and the trust they've placed in us to carry out this important national mission," said Snir Zano, the CEO of AID GENOMICS, BGI's partner in Israel. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bennett have said that their goal is to test as many as 30,000 people per day so that the country can better understand how the novel virus has spread across the country.


Tags South Korea Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by