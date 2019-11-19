Iron Dome intercepts four rockets fired into Golan from Syria

An red alert alarm was sounded during the night between Monday and Tuesday in the northern Golan Heights. Residents of the area reported that they heard explosions and the IDF spokesperson said that they were investigating. Syrian media reported that explosions were heard in the international airport of Damascus, and the news agency Sputnik claimed that Israel's Iron Dome anti-air defense system was activated against. Then, the IDF confirmed the protection system had in fact stopped four missiles from landing in Israel.Tensions have been running high on the Syrian southern border, though no attacks have been reported from Israel in about a month and a half.Over the weekend, two rockets were fired from the Gaza strip, which were intercepted by the Iron Dome.Following those launches, the IDF announced that it had attacked Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military camp and a military compound used by a terrorist organization.Likewise, the IDF attacked underground infrastructure in Gaza. “The attacks were made in response to rockets fire from Gaza during the night.” the IDF said over the weekend.The cease fire with the Islamic Jihad began on Thursday, though there were intermittent rockets after it went into effect.On Monday, the IDF attacked Islamic Jihad targets after members of the organization launched rockets toward Israel during the night.Around noon on Monday, life went back to "normal" for residents of the Gaza border communities.