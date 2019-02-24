Rehovot brings snow from Mount Hermon for city-wide winter-time merriment

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Residents in Rehovot will have the opportunity to enjoy the winter snow within the city center's Founder's Garden this Tuesday, after the city decided to import snow directly from Israel's Mount Hermon for a special winter-time initiative.



At 10:00AM on Tuesday, six trucks will unload the freshly imported snow directly from the winter wonderland of Mount Hebron, an initiative facilitated by the Children and Youth Department of the Rehovot Municipality and the Municipal Company in cooperation with Mayor Rahamim Malul and Acting Mayor of the Municipality, Education Portfolioer Zohar Blum and Youth Portfolio Coordinator Asaf Elba.

"All the residents are invited to come and enjoy a snow experience for the whole family - close to home," Malul said in a statement.Entrance into the garden will be free, starting at 10:00AM on Tuesday."To reach the Hermon there is a need for time and resources, and not everyone can do it - so we brought the snow to them. We hope that the residents of the city will enjoy a communal experience in the founders' garden," said Albar in regards to the initiative.Avi Yosefi, director of the Children and Youth Department said, "We received many requests from children and teenagers who for various reasons will not come to Mount Hermon, but very much want to participate in the snow experience. I am happy that with the help of all the relevant elements in the municipality, we are succeeding in realizing this experience for them and for others."Snow fall is prevalent in areas like Jerusalem, Mount Hebron, Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights, however, in Rehovot this sort of sight is far from normal, and will certainly give the residents of the city a lasting memory to bring into spring.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



