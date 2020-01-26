Religious anti-draft protests turn violent in Jerusalem, 38 arrested

Hundreds of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protesters confronted police in Jerusalem on Sunday and caused a massive shut down of public transportation after they demonstrated against the arrest of a young man who refused to enlist in the IDF. A police spokesperson reported that 38 men had been arrested. Police employed water cannons and mounted police to restore order. haredi Jews – the name literally translating to "those who tremble" before God – don’t accept Zionist ideology and believe that to keep their unique Torah-based way of life, they must keep distance between themselves and the modern world. According to this worldview, to conscript haredi people to the army is damaging their unique way of life. In Israel, despite a mandatory military service law, some ultra-Orthodox get a waiver, so they may learn Torah rather than serve. The IDF also created various structures to allow them to serve and maintain their faith. However, many non-haredi Jewish Israelis feel that the burden of military service is not shared fairly among all groups in Israeli society and have called for meaningful changes in the current system.Some