Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that remote learning for school children will re-commence on Wednesday, after the program was halted pending a dispute between teachers and the government. At a meeting on Tuesday with various government department heads, it was decided that the teachers' association would sign an agreement mandating an immediate return to remote learning for school children. The program was stopped after it was declared to be voluntary and that teachers would not be paid for their hours teaching online. The agreement stipulated that all education employees from kinder-gardens to the 10th grade, including elementary schools and and middle schools, will receive full payment for their work until the end of the Passover vacation.Remote learning due to the coronavirus outbreak first began after the Education Ministry announced that schools would be closed at least until the end of the Passover vacation. Problems began to arise when it was declared on Thursday that participation in this program would be voluntary, meaning that teachers would not be paid for it. Following the announcement, many teacher ceased their participation in the program until the matter was settled.Remote learning will resume on Wednesday.