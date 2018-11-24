Hamas is searching for members of elite IDF unit in Gaza

Palestinian militants of the Islamist movement Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades.
(photo credit: SAID KHATIB / AFP)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hamas said over the weekend that it was continuing its investigation into the November 11 clash with an elite IDF unit near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Hamas official in the Gaza Strip confirmed on Saturday that his men were searching for a van allegedly used by the members of the unit.
Hamas policemen and members of the movement’s military wing, Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, set up checkpoints in various parts of the Gaza Strip during the past few days in an attempt to capture Palestinians who may have collaborated with the IDF unit.
The move came after the brigades published photos
of several men and women who, it claimed, were part of the IDF unit. The group appealed to Palestinians to provide details about the men and women.
The Qatari Al Jazeera network quoted a source in the Qassam Brigades as saying that his men have laid their hands on equipment that was left behind by the IDF unit.
The source added that the brigades were close to ending their investigation into the incident, during which an IDF officer and seven Palestinians were killed, including Hamas’s Khan Yunis military commander.
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar
quoted a Hamas security source as saying that the movement was also searching for members of the IDF unit who are believed to still be inside the Gaza Strip.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
The source claimed that security cameras in the Strip have revealed that a van used by the unit was still inside the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave. Hamas believes that Palestinian collaborators had helped the IDF unit, the source added.
Sources in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday that Hamas was still trying to figure out the nature of the IDF unit’s operation. The sources said that it’s widely believed that the IDF unit’s mission was to plant espionage and intelligence-gathering equipment inside the Strip.
Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation headed by Saleh Arouri left Cairo after a three-day visit during which it discussed with Egyptian intelligence officials the possibility of reaching a truce with Israel. The discussions also focused on ways of ending the dispute between Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction.
On Sunday, a Fatah delegation is expected to head to Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on the truce and the dispute with Hamas. The delegation consists of Fatah’s Azzam al-Ahmed and PA general intelligence chief Majed Faraj.
The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida
reported on Saturday that Islamic State terrorists in Sinai intercepted an Iranian arms shipment intended for Hamas. The paper added that according to a senior Egyptian military official, the substantial shipment included anti-tank GPS-guided missiles such as state-of-the-art Russian 9M133 Kornet man-portable missiles.
“Such missiles can be used to kills our soldiers,” the official added.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>