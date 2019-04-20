Rivlin, IDF head Kochavi celebrate Passover with 400 lone soldiers

President Rivlin celebrating Pesach Seder with lone soldiers,April 19, 2019..
(photo credit: TZALAMIM BE'KLIK)
President Reuven Rivlin celebrated Passover with IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Aviv Kochavi and 400 lone soldiers at the Yahad-United for Israel's Soldiers (UFIS) facility at Givat Olga, north of the city of Netanya.
The soldiers hailed from 35 different countries.
"“I am delighted to be celebrating this festive holiday evening with you, dear soldiers," said Rivlin at the event.
He continued, "Our ancestors celebrated the first Pesach as they were leaving Egypt for Israel, and it marked their move from slavery to freedom. Today, Pesach is a holiday where families gather for the Seder meal. We are your family and you are our family."
Lone soldiers are either those whose parents live outside Israel, or those who are not in contact with their parents due to family issues.
