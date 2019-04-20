Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Rivlin, IDF head Kochavi celebrate Passover with 400 lone soldiers

"“I am delighted to be celebrating this festive holiday evening with you, dear soldiers," said President Rivlin at the event.

By ZACK EVANS
April 20, 2019 21:12
President Rivlin celebrating Pesach Seder with lone soldiers,April 19, 2019.

President Rivlin celebrating Pesach Seder with lone soldiers,April 19, 2019.. (photo credit: TZALAMIM BE'KLIK)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

President Reuven Rivlin celebrated Passover with IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Aviv Kochavi and 400 lone soldiers at the Yahad-United for Israel's Soldiers (UFIS) facility at Givat Olga, north of the city of Netanya. 

The soldiers hailed from 35 different countries.
"“I am delighted to be celebrating this festive holiday evening with you, dear soldiers," said Rivlin at the event.


He continued, "Our ancestors celebrated the first Pesach as they were leaving Egypt for Israel, and it marked their move from slavery to freedom. Today, Pesach is a holiday where families gather for the Seder meal. We are your family and you are our family."


Lone soldiers are either those whose parents live outside Israel, or those who are not in contact with their parents due to family issues.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Mayim Bialilk
April 21, 2019
How are celebs celebrating Passover?

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut