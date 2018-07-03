Rivlin condemns desecration of Holocaust memorial in Greece

Gravestones broken in a Jewish cemetery in Athens, Greece.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Reuven Rivlin has written to David Saltiel, president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece and president of the Jewish community of Thessaloniki, to express his dismay at the most recent desecration last week of the Holocaust Memorial in Thessaloniki.
“I join you in condemning unequivocally this vile despoiling of the memory of the victims,” wrote Rivlin. “Let us be in no doubt that this is a further reminder of the need to continue to stand up against antisemitism in all its forms.”
Rivlin was in Thessaloniki in January
of this year to participate in the laying of the cornerstone for a Holocaust memorial museum, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site in June last year.
Rivlin recalled in his letter to Saltiel that at the museum ceremony he had said the Holocaust is not only a Jewish issue but an international issue that touches every nation and people. “And today, I again stand with you urging all to speak out against this terrible act of vandalism and the need to continue to educate about the Holocaust and the dangers of hatred and racism.
Last week the desecration was condemned by the Israel Embassy, the Greek government spokesman, Greek political parties, organizations and individual citizens. It was also condemned by German Consul-General in Thessaloniki Walter Stechel, who said in a statement that the German government condemns every form of antisemitism anywhere and at any time.
Noting that this was the third time the Holocaust Memorial had been vandalized in a half-year period, Stechel said he felt grief and revulsion and stood in solidarity with Thessaloniki’s Jewish community, which had been severely decimated during World War II.
A Thessaloniki Jewish community announcement attributed the vandalism to an outcome of bigotry and racism. The monument erected to the memory of the 50,000 Thessaloniki Jews murdered by the Nazis had been sprayed with red paint and the flowers surrounding the monument had been trampled.
Lambros Tsongas, the chief prosecutor in Thessaloniki, has ordered an investigation into the incident to determine whether there was more to it in criminal terms than a violation of Greece’s anti-racism laws.