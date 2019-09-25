Rivlin hosts pre-Rosh Hashana reception for diplomats

An overcrowded schedule last year precluded President Reuven Rivlin from hosting the traditional pre-Rosh Hashana reception of the President of Israel for heads of foreign diplomatic missions in the country.

The event was attended by most of the ambassadors stationed in Israel, including Ukraine's ambassador Hennadiy Nadolenko who is Dean of the Diplomatic Corps. This year, despite the political crisis in which he tried to avert a third round elections by bringing the leaders of Likud and Blue and White together, on Wednesday Rivlin hosted an apples-and-honey reception for members of the diplomatic corps.The event was attended by most of the ambassadors stationed in Israel, including Ukraine's ambassador Hennadiy Nadolenko who is Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

In the street outside the Presidents Residence in the capital Diplomatic cars with white CD number plates were double parked and lined up bumper to bumper.

Despite the occasion, neither Rivlin nor Nadolenko could refrain from mention of the elections which each hailed as triumph for democracy but which, Rivlin noted, also highlighted the divisions in Israeli society which he insisted must be overcome.





