Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin hosts pre-Rosh Hashana reception for diplomats

The event was attended by most of the ambassadors stationed in Israel, including Ukraine's ambassador Hennadiy Nadolenko who is Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

By
September 25, 2019 12:24
Rivlin hosts pre-Rosh Hashana reception for diplomats

The ultimate decider: President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An overcrowded schedule last year precluded President Reuven Rivlin from hosting the traditional pre-Rosh Hashana reception of the President of Israel for heads of foreign diplomatic missions in the country.


This year, despite the political crisis in which he tried to avert a third round elections by bringing the leaders of Likud and Blue and White together, on Wednesday Rivlin hosted an apples-and-honey reception for members of the diplomatic corps.
The event was attended by most of the ambassadors stationed in Israel, including Ukraine's ambassador Hennadiy Nadolenko who is Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.


In the street outside the Presidents Residence in the capital Diplomatic cars with white CD number plates were double parked and lined up bumper to bumper.


Despite the occasion, neither Rivlin nor Nadolenko could refrain from mention of the elections  which each hailed as triumph for democracy but which, Rivlin noted, also highlighted the divisions in Israeli society which he insisted must be overcome. 

 





Related Content

September 25, 2019
The power of silence

By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut