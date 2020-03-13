Rivlin inaugurates new MDA hotline amid coronavirus outbreak

The center was built by the IDF's Teleprocessing Batallion and MDA's Teleprocessing personnel.

"In Israel, we have the protectors of the people, Magen David Adom , and the Israel Defense Forces, which are the people's shield and the army of the nation," said Rivlin. "It is natural that the forces work together as in every moment of danger. Everyone trusts you and knows that there is someone to trust."

The president urged citizens to listen to instruction concerning the outbreak.

"Often we are a little disrespectful to the instructions or we think, 'They are very important to others, not to us,'" said Rivlin. "We must take great care to follow every directive that we are commanded to do, for it has been knowledgeably decided, with the thought of avoiding any danger that is worrying us all. I came here to thank you and I thank you."

"MDA is at the forefront of the Corona fight, and as the national EMS organization, it does so with pride, dedication and endless sense of mission. I would like to thank each and every one of you from MDA, whose dedication is a source of national pride," said MDA Director General Eli Bin.