Rivlin makes ‘official request’ for Sarajevo Haggada

President Reuven Rivlin used his first opportunity with the new ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dusko Kovacevich, to facilitate a loan by the National Museum of Sarajevo of the famed Sarajevo Haggada.



The beautifully illustrated manuscript, which originated in Barcelona in the mid-14th century, left Spain in 1492 with the expulsion of the Jews.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

It was brought to Venice by Jewish refugees but nothing was heard of it until the 17th century.In 1880, it was sold by a private individual to the National Museum of Sarajevo where it is on display.Rivlin made the request immediately after receiving the ambassador’s credentials on Wednesday and said that he would like to see the Sarajevo Haggada join other famous Haggadot in the Israel Museum. However, he said that if that was not feasible, Israel would be happy to receive it on loan.“This is the story of our liberation as a people,” he told the ambassador.Kovacevich, focusing more on the future than on the past, said that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel have a common cause in combating terrorism.He told the president he is looking forward to closer cooperation in the fields of innovation and cyber security.“We are looking to the future but we cannot forget the past,” said Rivlin referring to the humane manner in which Bosnia and Herzegovina treated its Jews during the Holocaust years.Your attitude to the Jewish community is appreciated by the entire Jewish world, he said.Kovacevich went directly from the President’s Residence to Yad Vashem to lay a wreath.Also presenting credentials on Wednesday were ambassadors Luciano Ndong of Equatorial Guinea, Neil Wigan of the United Kingdom, Rumiana Bachvarova of Bulgaria and Kyle O’Sullivan of Ireland.Ndong is his country’s first resident ambassador in Israel. He thanked Rivlin for allowing his country to open an embassy here.As he does with all African ambassadors, Rivlin asked Ndong to use his influence to help Israel gain observer status at the Organization of African Unity, as well as to support Israel at the United Nations where it is important to underscore the Jewish connection to Jerusalem.“To say that Jews have no connection to Jerusalem is a joke,” Rivlin declared.In addition, Rivlin spoke to Wigan about the growing number of antisemitic incidents in the UK and urged more intensive efforts toward educating the public about what had happened in the past when antisemitism was rife in Europe.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });