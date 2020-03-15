The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin meets with party leaders for consultations to form gov't

Consultations with the president are usually festive two-day events brimming with television and radio crews, photographers, print and digital media journalists and more.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
MARCH 15, 2020 16:44
President Reuven Rivlin speaks with Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon about the possibility of forming an emergency unity government. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin speaks with Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon about the possibility of forming an emergency unity government.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin's timetable was to some extent dictated by the coronavirus lock-down and the extreme limits placed on the number of people permitted to gather in any one place on Sunday when he met for consultations with representatives of the parties elected to the 23rd Knesset.
He insisted on meeting them before the swearing in ceremony on Monday.
Usually a festive two-day event brimming with television and radio crews, photographers, print and digital media journalists, the consultation period was devoid of media personnel but rather live-streamed for the sake of transparency and reduced from two days to one.
It was therefore lacking in the excitement that accompanied previous consultations between the presidents of Israel and the nation's elected representatives.
That wasn't the only change. In a schedule released by the President's office last Thursday, meetings with the four largest parties were listed as taking place on Sunday morning, with four smaller parties in the evening. But when the time came on Sunday, there was approximately a two-hour break between the conclusion of the first four meetings and the start of the second four which is expected to finish soon after sunset.
In April 2019, Rivlin met with representatives of eleven parties, because at that time while Hadash and Ta'al were united, there was not a joint list, and Ra'am Balad met separately with Rivlin in his final consultation with elected Knesset members.
At that time, Hadash Ta'al was fifth on the meeting schedule and Shas was third. Once the three Arab parties united, the Joint List moved into third place both in September and in the last elections.
Kulanu, which was elected to the 21st Knesset, shed its new identity and returned to Likud for the September elections and thus will not be represented in the 23rd Knesset. Nor will its leader, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who will leave the political arena following the formation of a new government.
Likud representatives were first to meet with Rivllin following the first and third elections, but Blue and White was first in the door following the second election.
In April last year, Labor and Meretz each met separately with Rivlin. In September the Labor-Gesher alliance met with him and the Democratic Union, which was an alliance between Meretz and the Green Movement headed by Labor defector Stav Shafir, each met separately with Rivlin.
In the September elections, the Democratic Union ceased to exist and Meretz joined forces with Labor-Gesher, even though Meretz and Gesher are at opposite ends of the political spectrum.
Prior to the meeting with Rivlin on Sunday, Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abekasis announced that she would recommend neither Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to be given the mandate to form a government.


Tags Reuven Rivlin Elections 2020 Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, we need to be responsible By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by