The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin reminisces about establishment of Israel ahead of Independence Day

"Even on this Independence Day, there is no one like the Israeli people."

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 28, 2020 10:10
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attends Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to commemorate the victims of the Nazi dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany January 29, 2020. (photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI / REUTERS)
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attends Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to commemorate the victims of the Nazi dictatorship, in Berlin, Germany January 29, 2020.
(photo credit: MICHELE TANTUSSI / REUTERS)
President Reuven Rivlin reminisced about the establishment of the State of Israel when he was a child in light of Israel's Independence Day on Wednesday, calling on the Israeli people to stay strong as they are put in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of the holiday.
"Who would have believes that 72 years have already passed?" Rivlin said in his statement. He said that the time just before the establishment of the state when he was a child is "deeply engrained" in his memory.
He said, "I remember the reports from the UN General Assembly on 29th November 1947, the dancing, how Jerusalem immediately became a battlefield, the siege on the city, the emotional announcement of the establishment of the state on 15 May 1948, 5 Iyyar 5708, mixed with the news that Gush Etzion had fallen, and later that the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem had fallen, and then the ceasefire agreements."
Rivlin explained that Jerusalem was conflicted, both with joy and fear. "We felt the fragility of the moment, alongside the history we were living though," he stated. "At every stage, in those joyful and festive days of independence, and in the harder and sadder times, we always had an Israeli ‘togetherness.’ We grieved together and we celebrated together."
"On Yom Haatzmaut, in the shadow of the [virus] and its victims, and the economic crisis, we must not give up on our ‘togetherness,’" he continued. "We must not and we will not. We are happy and excited together, despite the distance."
Rivlin said that the State of Israel "is a miracle and a wonder," adding that "we have created a rich and diverse culture and become a country with a world-class reputation in development and invention, entrepreneurship and technology, medicine, research and science. We have proved that we are an ancient people but also a modern one. A people that draws strength, values and belief from such ancient tradition. A people that knows how to develop, renew, to dare and to dream – yes, sometimes to be impertinent – every day."
He concluded from this that "that is why even on this Independence Day, there is no one like the Israeli people.
"In terms of solidarity, mutual obligation, the willingness to give and to extend a helping hand, there is no one like us," he continued. "These days require those who can, to reach out to those of lesser ability. It is the Israeli spirit that helps us grow from the crises we face, to grow time and again, stronger than ever."
Rivlin finished his statement by calling on the Israeli people, who will be entering lockdown throughout Independence Day much like the one on the eve of the Passover holiday, to buy local: "To choose Israeli industry and agriculture again, to support the self-employed and the small businesses, to strengthen the Israeli economy."
He explained that "the way we deal with this crisis, all the sectors of our society, all the groups and strands, will show that the Israeli spirit can overcome this challenge, too. This is the spirit that will lead us to many more wonderful Yom Haatzmaut celebrations, with the hope that they will be days of health, prosperity and social solidarity.
In a video message for Israeli communities in the country and abroad, Rivlin said, "While this year's celebration may be different, no virus could keep us from celebrating the miracle of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel. And although we cannot be together this year, this crisis has made us feel, more than ever, that we are one family with shared history, shared value, and shared destiny."
He reminded viewers that "this is not the first time that we are celebrating Yom Haatzmaut (Independence Day) in a time of great challenges. Again and again, we have faced great dangers and threats, but our people's determination and solidarity allowed us to overcome every challenge and the State of Israel grew into a strong democracy.
"This same determination and solidarity will allow us to overcome the great challenges of corona, as well," he continued.
"I look forward to celebrating with all of you next year in Jerusalem," he concluded, alluding to the famous "L'shana Haba'ah" phrase sung at the end of the Passover Seder, referring to the Jewish wish to return to a rebuilt Jerusalem.
"Chag Atzmaut Sameach, Happy Independence Day, my dear friends! Chag Atzmaut Sameach, Israel!”
Rivlin faced serious backlash within the Israeli community after admitting to breaking coronavirus restrictions during the Passover lockdown, allowing his daughter and her family to make an exception and to come to his home to celebrate the holiday. One week later, on the second holiday of Passover, Rivlin apologized once more and tweeted a photograph showing him in a video conference, rather than in person, with his family.


Tags independence day Reuven Rivlin independence Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by