Rivlin to IDF female surveillance soldiers: ‘You are Israel’s eyes’

Rivlin met the IDF surveillance soldiers of the Gaza Strip Division and witnessed how their work prevented terrorist infiltration from the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 16:46
President Reuven Rivlin meets IDF female troops . (photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)

President Reuven Rivlin met with female surveillance soldiers from the IDF’s Gaza Strip Division on Thursday. He also met with school children from the Eshkol Regional Council to mark the start of the school year.

Speaking about the upcoming elections, Rivlin told the schoolchildren the “way in which adults who wish to lead us treat one another to gain attention is not the lesson we mean to give you.”

“We want to teach you what is a living democracy,” he told the children.

The council recently inaugurated a new educational compound which is not yet named, the name will be chosen in a shared process alongside the community.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Rivlin said, “a chance to teach the wonderful children here…what is democracy.”

The President then visited the Gaza Strip Division and met with female IDF surveillance soldiers.

“Children in the Gaza border communities can get up in the morning and go to school without concerns because they know you keep a thousand watchful eyes over them,” he said.

“You are, without a doubt, Israel’s eyes,” he said.


