Rivlin to Poles: History must be left to historians

Some of the ten Righteous Among the Nations were able to meet some of the people they saved during their visit to Israel this week.

By
October 16, 2019 11:19
The ultimate decider: President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The interpretation and writing of history must be left to historians and not to politicians who might distort it in order to serve one purpose or another, said President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday to a delegation of Polish War Veterans, victims of oppression and ten
Righteous Among the Nations who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

One of the ten, Janina Roscishevska, whose family had saved seven Jews, one of whom she met at the Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv, told Rivlin that although her family had been under constant threat of death for hiding Jews, the consensus had been "either we all survive together or we all die together."

Rivlin spontaneously rose from his seat and embraced her.

Among the veterans were old soldiers who had served together with Menachem Begin in Anders' Army (the Polish Armed Forces in the East).


