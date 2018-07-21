July 21 2018
|
Av, 9, 5778
|
Rivlin to make two state visits to Croatia and Serbia this week

The main purpose of Rivlin’s visit is to strengthen trade in defense equipment and in agricultural produce as well as in technology and tourism.

By
July 21, 2018 00:06
3 minute read.
President Reuven Rivlin

President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
President Reuven Rivlin is scheduled to pay two state visits this week. The first will be to Croatia, and the second to Serbia. He is due to leave Israel for Croatia on Monday evening, and to depart Croatia for an intensive one-day visit to Serbia on Thursday morning.

Croatia and Serbia which are today independent republics were once part of the now defunct  Yugoslavia. Following the collapse of Yugoslavia and Communist rule, Croatia achieved independence in October 1992, and Serbia which had been part of Montenegro, became independent in June, 2006. Kosova subsequently declared its independence from Serbia, but Serbia refuses to recognize Kosova as a separate country.

For several years there were territorial battles between the Serbs and the Croats who share a common border, but in September, 1996, the two countries established diplomatic relations, which have consistently improved over the years.

Considering his fondness for soccer, Rivlin will have a lot to talk about in reviewing Croatia’s fine performance at the recent FIFA World Cup Championships in Russia.

No meeting between Rivlin and members of the Croatian team has been scheduled, but according to the president’s office, his schedule is subject to change, and it’s possible that Rivlin’s Croatian hosts may slip a captain or coach or both plus a player or two into some official event  to facilitate a meeting that will gladden Rivlin’s heart.

The main purpose of Rivlin’s visit is to strengthen trade in defense equipment and in agricultural produce as well as in technology and tourism. Rivlin will be accompanied by Economy Minister Eli Cohen and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel. Rivlin will also be accompanied by a trade delegation headed by Shraga Brosh, President of the Israel Manufacturers Association with Israel Export Institute Chairman Adiv Baruch, and  Brig. Gen. (Ret) Mishel Ben Baruch the head of SIBAT Defense Industries,  along with senior representatives of the Israel Innovation Authority, the Israel Hotels Association, the Israel Farmers Association, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit, Israel Aeronautics, and others.

The visit will include meetings with Rivlin’s Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković who earlier this month met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the FIFA World Cup games in Moscow.



Rivlin will also meet with Culture Minister  Nina Obuljen Koržinek and Speaker of the Parliament Gordan Jandokovic.

Escorted by Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krstičević, who recently visited Israel, Rivlin will tour an Israel defense exhibition.

On a more somber note, he will also visit the Jasonovac death camp that was operated by Croatia’s puppet regime during the Second World War. Established by the Ustase in 1941, the camp was notorious for its inhumanity and the cruelty that was inflicted on its victims

Estimates of the number of people murdered there range from 600,000 to 1.4 million.  Various researchers have drawn conclusions that the figure is less than 100,000, but it is generally accepted that the figures were higher rather than lower.

Rivlin will also lay a wreath at the monument for those who fought and fell in the battle for Croatia’s independence.

In Serbia, Rivlin will be welcomed by President Aleksandar Vučić and will subsequently meet with Speaker of the Parliament Maja  Gojkpvic. Her will also participate in the naming of a new street that will have particular resonance with recent political developments in Israel.  The street is to be named Benjamin Ze’ev Herzl Street, to commemorate the fact that Herzl’s parents once lived in Serbia.

Rivlin who makes a point of taking no frills flights will leave for Croatia via El Al, but will return to Israel from Serbia on Thursday night via Arkia, a factor that should provide some excitement for other passengers who would never expected to share air space with the president of Israel on an Arkia flight.

