Robo-Rebe: New survey claims internet replacing rabbis

Reading a torah scroll.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Most religious Jewish people in Israel who wish to speak with a rabbi are looking for humility, a new study reveals according to a press release from Tuesday. Only 38% said they’re looking for a person who has a wealth of religious-law knowledge.
Over half (53%) of the young say they are in an ongoing relationship with a rabbi who is their ‘go to’ rabbi for religious questions. More than a third (35%) among the religious-liberals consult with their rabbi on issues which are not entirely on Jewish law.
The internet, with its vast online data banks, is rapidly becoming the first place people seek answers on even in the religious world.
49% said the web is their first option when they look for answers, 35% said they’ll go to a rabbi before going online. Among those who define themselves as liberal 60% said the web is the first choice they employ.
Warning that the internet is “not a quality source of knowledge” that might be “rash” founder of Echad l’Echad Rabbi Yitzhak Neria said that the study gives a “fantastic illustration to how important it is to produce wise scholars of our own to serve as an address and spiritual compass.”
The study was commissioned by the Barcai Institute and Echad l’Echad and carried out by the Survey Institute.
