The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rocket intercepted by Iron Dome

Rocket fire towards southern Israel comes hours after three mortars were fired.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 31, 2020 21:01
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon November 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ AMIR COHEN TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon November 1, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ AMIR COHEN TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Incoming rocket sirens were activated on Friday night in the southern Israeli city of Sderot after one rocket was fired from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip just hours after mortar fire as tensions remain high over the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. 

According to unconfirmed reports, shrapnel from the interceptor landed on a home in Sderot. There were no injuries reported.

The rocket fire comes after several hours three mortar shells were fired from the coastal enclave leading to an IDF tank to fire a shell at a Hamas observation post in the southern Strip. One of the mortar shells was intercepted by the Iron Dome while the other two landed in open areas.

Also on Friday the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 14 Palestinians were injured, including 10 by live fire, in violent clashes with IDF troops taking place along the border fence.

Early on Friday, the Israel Air Force struck “a wide range of targets” in Gaza, including an underground weapons facility, in response to three rockets and explosive balloons fired from the Palestinian enclave at Israel as well as sniper fire against an army postion along the border fence.

A mother and her three-week old baby were injured when the incoming rocket siren was activated in Sderot on Thursday night.  The baby suffered moderate-serious head injuries while the 30 year-old mother suffered light wounds. 

Multiple explosive balloons were spotted throughout southern Israel on Thursday, including in the city of Dimona, located over 70km from the Gaza Strip, as well as Kiryat Gat. At least two explosive balloons exploded in the air near a town in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council as well as in the college town of Sderot earlier in the day. 

Incendiary balloons, similar to those launched from the Gaza Strip, were launched from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya for the first time on Wednesday.

While there has been relative calm between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the tensions have been rising over the past few days following the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” peace plan which has been rejected by the terror group.


Tags Israel Gaza Red Alert Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by