Rocket intercepted by Iron Dome

Incoming rocket sirens were activated on Friday night in the southern Israeli city of Sderot after one rocket was fired from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip just hours after mortar fire as tensions remain high over the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century.”







The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.







According to unconfirmed reports, shrapnel from the interceptor landed on a home in Sderot. There were no injuries reported.





The rocket fire comes after several hours three mortar shells were fired from the coastal enclave leading to an IDF tank to fire a shell at a Hamas observation post in the southern Strip. One of the mortar shells was intercepted by the Iron Dome while the other two landed in open areas.







Also on Friday the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 14 Palestinians were injured, including 10 by live fire, in violent clashes with IDF troops taking place along the border fence.







Early on Friday, the Israel Air Force struck “a wide range of targets” in Gaza, including an underground weapons facility, in response to three rockets and explosive balloons fired from the Palestinian enclave at Israel as well as sniper fire against an army postion along the border fence.







A mother and her three-week old baby were injured when the incoming rocket siren was activated in Sderot on Thursday night. The baby suffered moderate-serious head injuries while the 30 year-old mother suffered light wounds.







Multiple explosive balloons were spotted throughout southern Israel on Thursday, including in the city of Dimona, located over 70km from the Gaza Strip, as well as Kiryat Gat. At least two explosive balloons exploded in the air near a town in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council as well as in the college town of Sderot earlier in the day.







Incendiary balloons, similar to those launched from the Gaza Strip, were launched from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya for the first time on Wednesday.





