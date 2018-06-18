June 18 2018
Rockets fired toward Israel from Gaza Strip, IDF strikes terrorist targets

Several rounds of red alert sirens were heard in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, the Ashkelon industrial zone, Kibbutz Yad Mordechai and Netiv Ha'asara.

June 18, 2018 06:22
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel as seen from the Israeli border August 23, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel early Monday morning, one of which landed in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF spokesperson.

Several rounds of red alert sirens were heard in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, the Ashkelon industrial zone, Kibbutz Yad Mordechai and Netiv Ha'asara.

In response to the rockets, IAF fighter jets struck 9 military targets in two military compounds and in a munition manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip.

"These are terrorist acts that endanger Israeli residents living in southern Israel and damage extensive areas in Israeli territory," the IDF spokesperson commented.

"We have fired warning shots against groups who were responsible for the arson and destruction in Israel, and have carried out attacks against infrastructure used by these groups. The IDF's intelligence and operational capabilities will allow it to increase these strikes as necessary. We are determined to continue to act with increasing intensity against these acts of terror as long as required, using the variety of tools at its disposal."

On Sunday, an Israeli aircraft fired at a group of Palestinians who were launching arson balloons in the southern Gaza Strip as well as at infrastructure from which the group had been operating and a vehicle they had been using.

"The Hamas terror organization is accountable for all violence emanating from the Gaza Strip and it will bear the consequences," the IDF spokesperson emphasized.



Over the last few weeks, extensive damage to farmland surrounding the Gaza Strip was caused by arson balloons and incendiary kites sent from within the coastal enclave.

On Sunday alone, 21 fires broke out in the Kissufim and Be'eri Forest and caused extensive damage to flora and fauna, according to the KKL-JNF.


