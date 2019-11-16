Segev Shalom,

Lakiya, Omer and Bedouin areas

#BREAKING Two rockets were fired from #Gaza to the city of Beer Sheva. It is a big breach of the ceasefire, probably by some factions in the Islamic Jihad who are not happy with the agreement pic.twitter.com/LU2Dh4Dc5K — Guy Elster (@guyelster) November 16, 2019

Two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted early Saturday morning, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit said.Israel came under rocket fire once again, following a ceasefire that was announced early Thursday.The rockets set off red alert sirens in Beer Sheva,Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical attention to nine people, all of them in mild condition, including five for anxiety and four who fell on their way to bomb shelters.Several Israelis have been injured since clashes erupted on Tuesday morning between the IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), following a targeted strike of a senior commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata.The tense exchanges disrupted life for Israelis living in the South, up to Tel Aviv, leading to school closures, as well as directives to shut down businesses not near a bomb shelter.Over 400 rockets have been fired since the death of Bahaa Abu al-Ata, attributed to PIJ, while Hamas and other minor factions have avoided getting involved in the round of fighting. Fifty-eight Israeli civilians have since been injured as a result of the fighting.