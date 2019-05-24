Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Roughly 3,000 Palestinians protest along the Gaza Security Fence

A Palestinian medic was injured due to an IDF gas grenade East of khan Younis, Palestinian media reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 24, 2019 18:03
Roughly 3,000 Palestinians protest along the Gaza Security Fence

IDF troops face Palestinian protesters over the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip on March 30, a year after they began the ‘Great March of Return’ demonstrations. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

 
Roughly 3,000 Palestinians clashed with IDF forces along the Gaza Security fence during Friday March of Return protests, Maariv reported. 
 
Hamas officials are taking part in the violent clashes, which include throwing explosives on IDF soldiers and attempts to breach the fence. 
 
A Palestinian medic was injured due to an IDF gas grenade East of khan Younis, Palestinian media reported. A yet unknown number of protesters was also injured. 
 
The Friday protest takes place three days after Israeli media reported that an early agreement to a cease fire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas. These reports were quickly dismissed by both parties. 
  






