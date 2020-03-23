Salesforce Israel donates money, expertise to help fight coronavirus

Salesforce Israel is donating $50,000 to help Magen David Adom launch "MDA in the Community," an innovative service designed to support the emergency response to coronavirus. The project entails creating a new operational model by which MDA dispatches fully equipped teams to patients' homes to provide medical treatment for minor and acute illnesses. This reduces the need for such patients to go to busy emergency rooms, thereby reducing the risk of them or others contracting the coronavirus or other contagious diseases. Last year, Salesforce Israel employees volunteered more than 200 hours with MDA, helping by driving ambulances and packing food for those in need."To date, Salesforce made a total of $101,000 employee-inspired donations in Israel, and we see it as our responsibility to extend our support at this difficult time," the company said in a statement. The company has also rolled out a number of technologies designed to help the community. Through one project called Health Cloud, Salesforce is providing free access to technology designed to assist emergency response teams, call centers and care management teams dealing with the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Salesforce's Tableau has developed a free data resource hub designed to allow organizations to access data on the coronavirus outbreak in near real-time. The project includes data compiled by John Hopkins University, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Salesforce customers and non-profit organizations can also gain free access to Quip Starter, a program designed to help teams collaborate while away from the office, until September 30.