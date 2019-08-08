Salesforce to acquire Israeli company ClickSoftware for $1.35bn.

The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

American cloud technology giant Salesforce has agreed to acquire Israeli-founded field service management company ClickSoftware Technologies for $1.35 billion.



ClickSoftware, founded by Moshe BenBassat in Givat Shmuel in 1997, has been owned by American private equity firm Francisco Partners since 2015. Salesforce says the acquisition will enhance its Service Cloud customer relationship management (CRM) platform for customer service and support.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

The acquisition – Salesforce's sixth and largest purchase of an Israeli company to date – is expected to close by October 31, subject to antitrust clearance in the United States and Israel."Delivering exceptional field service is an increasingly important priority for companies across industries with more than 70 percent of customer service leaders making significant investments to transform their mobile workforce," said Bill Patterson, EVP and GM of Salesforce Service Cloud."Our acquisition of ClickSoftware will not only accelerate the growth of Service Cloud, but drive further innovation with Field Service Lightning to better meet the needs of our customers. We are thrilled to welcome the ClickSoftware team to Salesforce."ClickSoftware's 700-strong workforce, including 200 employees at its Petah Tikva office, serve over 15,000 customers from a wide range of industries, including leading brands Bosch, Deutsche Telecom, Ericsson and Unisys."Our mission has been clear since the beginning – to be the global leader in field service management and deliver significant value to our customers. Joining Salesforce provides a tremendous opportunity to accelerate this vision," said ClickSoftware CEO Mark Cattini."As a part of Salesforce, we will be able to innovate faster, enabling our joint customers to deliver even better experiences to their customers. This is an exciting milestone, and I look forward to what we’ll deliver to our respective customers as one company after close."ClickSoftware will be the sixth Israeli company acquired by Salesforce since it first entered the Israeli market in 2011. Previous acquisitions include AI-powered marketing intelligence platform Datorama for approximately $850 million in July 2018 and conversational intelligence platform Bonobo for a reported $40m.-$50m in May 2019.Salesforce also has a strong R&D presence in Israel and has announced investments in 12 local companies to date. It is expected to further widen its investment portfolio in Israel after Salesforce Ventures, the company’s venture arm, launched a $125m. fund to back enterprise cloud start-ups in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.Last week, Salesforce announced that it had completed its mega-acquisition of Seattle-based self-service analytics platform Tableau Software for $15.7 billion.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });