Sara Netanyahu interrogated: "I'm being trampled like a cockroach"

The PM's wife admitted to trying to influence the was she was portrayed by the news site Walla, but denied a tie between that and the Bezeq-Yes merger and alleged regulatory favors from Elovitch

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 1, 2019 06:03
Sara, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives at a court hearing in fraud trial

Sara, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives at a court hearing in the fraud trial against her. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Transcripts from Sara Netanyahu's interrogation in case 4000 were published on Thursday evening, Channel 12 reports.

The PM's wife admitted to trying to influence the was she was portrayed by the news site Walla, but denied a tie between that and the Bezeq-Yes merger and the regulatory favors that Shaul Elovitch and his wife received. In addition, Netanyahu harshly criticized the media.
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the publication of the interrogation in a Facebook post, in which he wrote that "it's hard for me to see how my wife's blood is being spilled and her honor is being trampled. Unfortunately, anyone who wants to hurt me, first hurts her and our son Yair in an unending flurry of illegal and biased leaks, that no one investigates or tries to stop. Every night they distort the image of Sara, my wife. All the fake interrogations against her brought nothing. Seven cases against her were closed before they even went to court."
Translated by Idan Zonshine.


