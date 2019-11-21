With great fanfare, amidst a festive atmosphere, the grand rabbi of the Satmar hassidic dynasty, Rebbe Zalman Teitelbaum, distributed some $5 million Thursday night to approximately 150 institutions in Israel who do not receive funding from the state due to their anti-Zionist ideology.The grand rabbi was lauded by hundreds of Hassidim as he entered the celebration hall to the sounds of rapturous music as he made his way up to the central platform to sit at the center of the ranks of leading rabbis from the Satmar community.
A special new melody was composed for the occasion and was put to the words of a song sung by a boys choir after the grand rabbi entered the hall.The Yiddish words of the song were taken from the those of Satmar’s founding grand rabbi, and the lyrics explain that when the messiah comes he will point to the children who studied in institutions that didn’t take money from the State of Israel and say “these children helped bring the messiah.”Teitelbaum is in Israel on a ten-day visit to meet and be greeted by his Hassidim, to tour parts of the country and to visit the centers of the Satmar community in Israel, principally Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and Beit Shemesh.And of course, to distribute money.The ceremony on Thursday night is called the “Pure Shekel” and Teitelbaum distributed checks made out in shekels to the heads of the institutions selected to receive funding, who came up to the platform to receive the money from the grand rabbi one by one. The money, The Jerusalem Post was told, is wired from New York to Israel and the checks are then made out individually to the receiving institutions, which include schools, yeshivas and kollels (yeshivas for married men).The Satmar rebbe gives funds both to institutions belonging to the Satmar community, as well as those connected to the radical Eda Haredit association of various types of ultra-Orthodox and hassidic communities that have a similar anti-Zionist, isolationist ideology to that of Satmar.Of late, money is also given to the Jerusalem Faction, a radical splinter group from the mainstream, non-hassidic “Lithuanian” ultra-Orthodox community.The Satmar community in the US has always provided money to its branch in Israel, although the current grand rabbi set up the Pure Shekel fund seven years ago during his first visit to Israel after inheriting the leadership of the community.He last visited Israel three and a half years ago following the birth of a grandson. At the mass gathering of Satmar Hassidim Tuesday night that he came to greet, Teitelbaum spoke out harshly against the state and against the mainstream ultra-Orthodox community, which does accept government funding.“They are strengthening the heretics and giving honor to the prime minister and saying 'you are our brother' and they are breaking the walls of isolation [between the ultra-Orthodox world and the outside]… they want to uproot the Torah and practice of commandments. They are selling the entire holy Torah two be part of the government,” he said of the ultra-Orthodox political parties.Satmar, which originated in Hungary at the beginning of the 20th century, is considered to be one of, if not the, biggest and wealthiest of all hassidic communities, with the large majority of the community based in the US.The dynasty has split into two branches, that of Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum in Williamsburg, in Brooklyn New York, and that of Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum based in Kiryas Yoel in upstate New York.In Israel, there are some 700 Satmar Williamsburg families in Jerusalem and 250 in Beit Shemesh, as well as a community in Bnei Brak.The anti-Zionist ideology of the Satmar hassidic community was formulated by its first leader, Grand Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum, based on an esoteric section of the Talmud that says God made the Jewish people swear not to return to the Land of Israel until he sent the messiah.Yoel Teitelbaum saw the Zionist movement and the State of Israel as an illegitimate attempt to force God’s hand into bringing the messiah, and so rejected it, urging his followers to have nothing to do with Zionism or the state.Satmar and its institutions in Israel do not take money from the state for their educational institutions and other communal organizations, as do the majority of the mainstream ultra-Orthodox community, nor do they vote in elections or run for Knesset.Speaking to the Post at the Pure Shekel event, Rabbi Moshe Friedman, a senior and highly trusted secretary to the grand rabbi, said that Satmar community believes that if you take money from the State of Israel then the community will inevitably influenced by the state, and that Satmar therefore declines any funding.“So this is why we come to give support to the people here who are needy and don't take money from the state,” he said.Asked whether the messiah can come as long as the State of Israel exists, Friedman said no, and that the Zionist state must end in someway before the messiah can come.“We hope of course that it should not come about through war or suffering, this is of course not something we want. But somehow the messiah will come,” he said.Bentzi Weiss, an informal coordinator in the Satmar community in Israel, also spoke about the ban on accepting money from the state due to the possibility that this support would eventually have an impact on the Satmar community.“The [mainstream] ultra-Orthodox here know the state is making them more Israeli, it’s clear, over the years its becoming stronger and Satmar is struggling against this,” said Weiss.Asked whether Satmar Hassidim living in Israel nevertheless benefit from the basic infrastructure the state provides such as public transport, roads, municipal services, health care, policing and similar, Weiss said this was unavoidable.“When I breathe the air I know it’s polluted, but I have no choice,” he said.Asked if he believed the state to be polluted, Weiss said no.“It’s not humane to call it polluted. It has a lot of blemishes, it has bad values and a bad culture.”Weiss added that Satmar does not boycott Israel or Israeli goods in the manner of pro-Palestinian, anti-Zionist groups.“Satmar is not part of a boycott, this is not what we are about.”The grand rabbi is in Israel till next Thursday, during which time he will visit holy sites in northern Israel, spend Shabbat in Jerusalem with the Satmar community, as well as visit Bnei Brak and spend two days in Beit Shemesh, where he will lay the cornerstone for a new Satmar center in the city.
