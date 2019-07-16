Scientists unearth prehistoric 9,000-year-old ‘city’ near Jerusalem - watch

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A prehistoric ‘city’ – with complex streets, burial grounds and trade items from as far away as the Red Sea and Anatolia – was unearthed near Jerusalem during the work carried out to make a new entrance to the capital.



The discovery of the cluster of buildings, homes, public compounds and ritual areas dates back to the Neolithic period and is one of the largest settlements discovered from the New Stone Age in the world.

This is the first time that a settlement of this size has been discovered in the country from the Neolithic period - 9,000 years ago," the researchers of the project said, adding that the city may have housed "at least 3,000 to 2,000 residents."

The work was carried out by Dr. Hamoudi Khalaily and Dr. Jacob Vardi from the Antiquities Authority.The archaeologists found evidence that plaster was used to create floors. Obsidian items from Anatolia and shells from the Red Sea were located, as well as arrowheads, figurines and bracelets from mother-of-pearl, an authority press release reported on Tuesday.Previously, it was believed “that the Judean area was empty,” the scientists said, but "instead of an uninhabited area from that period, we have found a complex site.”The site is located about 5 kilometers west of Jerusalem on the banks of Nahal Sorek, near the ancient road leading from the Judean lowland to Jerusalem.Sections of the site are to be preserved and the findings were documented, while some of which will be shown to the public.Researchers discovered burial sites as well, some of them between the houses."In a place where people live, there are also dead," the researchers said. "Burial sites were found between and among the houses, some of the bodies were buried with various burial offerings - useful or valuable objects that they believed would serve the dead in the next world."Many of the findings shed light on how these ancient people lived, what they ate and indicate that they had farmed in the area.Animal bones and numerous flint tools that were produced from materials found in the area were discovered as well, including thousands of arrowheads used for hunting and possibly fighting, axes used for chopping wood, and knives.Inside of the settlement were built-up warehouses, which contained huge quantities of lentils and other legumes, which have been preserved despite the age of the site.

