Security forces arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians in the Ramallah area, including the father of a terrorist responsible for two deadly attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in 2018.The Palestinians were arrested by Israel Border Police officers on suspicion of involvement in several terror incidents in recent months, the Israeli police said. During the operation hundreds of Ramallah residents threw stones, Molotov cocktails, as well as bottles of paint and other objects towards the troops who responded with riot dispersal means including teargas and stun grenades.According to Wafa news agency, troops raided two Ramallah-area villages and detained Omar Barghouti and his son Mohammed in the village of Kobar as well as Mahmoud Murrar, a lawyer from the village of Budrus and seized his car.Omar Barghouti is the father of Asam and Saleh Barghouti who carried out a shooting attack at Ofra Junction on December 9th 2018 which injured seven Israelis, One newborn child, who was delivered prematurely as a result of the attack, died three days later.Asam Barghouti is suspected of carrying out another shooting attack outside the outpost of Givat Assaf, just south of Ofra, days later in which two IDF soldiers, Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef and and Sergeant Yosef Cohen were killed. Two more Israelis were wounded, a female resident of Beit El and another IDF soldier, Netanel Felber, who remains in critical condition.Saleh was shot dead by IDF troops during an arrest attempt on December 12, a day before the Givat Assaf shooting.Omar Barghouti, a Hamas leader in the West Bank has spent 39 years in Israeli prisons for security-related crimes. First arrested by the IDF in 1978 for killing an Israeli citizen, he has been repeatedly held in administrative detention for several years. Omar entered Israeli prison as a member of Fatah, but later became a prominent leader of Hamas.Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, took credit for the 2018 Ofra attack shortly after Saleh Barghouti was killed by IDF troops, praising it and saying that it proved that the resistance was alive in the West Bank.