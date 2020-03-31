The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Security forces arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism

Troops arrested father of deadly 2018 Givat Assaf, Ofra shooter

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 31, 2020 11:16
IDF soldiers during activities in the West Bank (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
IDF soldiers during activities in the West Bank
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians in the Ramallah area, including the father of a terrorist responsible for two deadly attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in 2018.
The Palestinians were arrested by Israel Border Police officers on suspicion of involvement in several terror incidents in recent months, the Israeli police said.
During the operation hundreds of Ramallah residents threw stones, Molotov cocktails, as well as bottles of paint and other objects towards the troops who responded with riot dispersal means including teargas and stun grenades.
According to Wafa news agency, troops raided two Ramallah-area villages and detained Omar Barghouti and his son Mohammed in the village of Kobar as well as Mahmoud Murrar, a lawyer from the village of Budrus and seized his car.
Omar Barghouti is the father of Asam and Saleh Barghouti who carried out a shooting attack at Ofra Junction on December 9th 2018 which injured seven Israelis, One newborn child, who was delivered prematurely as a result of the attack, died three days later.
Asam Barghouti is suspected of carrying out another shooting attack outside the outpost of Givat Assaf, just south of Ofra, days later in which two IDF soldiers, Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef and and Sergeant Yosef Cohen were killed. Two more Israelis were wounded, a female resident of Beit El and another IDF soldier, Netanel Felber, who remains in critical condition.
Saleh was shot dead by IDF troops during an arrest attempt on December 12, a day before the Givat Assaf shooting.
Omar Barghouti,  a Hamas leader in the West Bank has spent 39 years in Israeli prisons for security-related crimes. First arrested by the IDF in 1978 for killing an Israeli citizen, he has been repeatedly held in administrative detention for several years. Omar entered Israeli prison as a member of Fatah, but later became a prominent leader of Hamas.
Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, took credit for the 2018 Ofra attack shortly after Saleh Barghouti was killed by IDF troops, praising it and saying that it proved that the resistance was alive in the West Bank.


Tags IDF Palestinians Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by