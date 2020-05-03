The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sending children to school could increase the spread of coronavirus by 20%

The Education Ministry has announced a gradual return to school, though several municipalities have announced they will remain closed for the time being

By OMRI RON  
MAY 3, 2020 03:39
An empty school is seen after Israel shut schools as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020 (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
An empty school is seen after Israel shut schools as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
A new report on plans to re-open schools ollowing the coronavirus lockdown suggests that doing so has the potential to increase the spread of coronavirus by 20%, according to Israel's KAN 11.
The report further stated that it could be possible to reduce this increase to 10% by opening only the lower classes, as well as kindergartens.
The Education Ministry's CEO Shemuel Abuav has announced that is it not yet mandatory to send children to school under these conditions. "A parent who doesn't want to send his child to school doesn't have to. The Education Ministry is operating the system in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines," Abuav told KAN 11.
Some confusion arose regarding teachers who are over the age of 67 as it was thought that the government was preventing those people from returning to work. However, on Saturday night it was announcement that they would be allowed to return to work.
There was also controversy over what teachers with children at home who will not be returning to school would do.
A decision regarding fourth to tenth graders will be made later in the month, with a return to school required before the end of May. Kindergartens and preschools are scheduled to re-open on Sunday.


