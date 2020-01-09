The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Series from Israeli producers to premiere in US

Two new US television shows from Israeli producers, one of which is based on an Israeli series, will be premiering in America next week.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 9, 2020 16:31
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (photo credit: BARBARA NITKE/NBC/COURTESY)
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
(photo credit: BARBARA NITKE/NBC/COURTESY)
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, the latest series from Keshet International, the US-based global arm of the Israeli company Keshet Media Group, will be shown on NBC starting on January 10.
The series is the latest adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s 1997 crime novel The Bone Collector, which was made into the 1999 movie of the same name, starring Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington. This new series stars Russell Hornsby as paraplegic detective Lincoln Rhyme and Arielle Kebbel as New York City police officer Amelia Sachs, who discover a body in the subway that they believe is the latest victim of the serial killer, the Bone Collector, who injured Rhyme years ago.
The series was created by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd. Three producers from Keshet are listed in the credits: Avi Nir, the CEO of Keshet Broadcasting; Alon Shtruzman, CEO of Keshet International; and Peter Traugott, president of scripted television for the West Coast office of Keshet Studios.
The series is a departure for Keshet because in the past it has mainly created Israeli television shows and then has either exported them or remade them abroad. Lincoln Rhyme, said to be Keshet’s most expensive production ever, is a bid for international success with a fully American television series, the only Israeli component of which is its producers.
On January 15, 68 Whiskey, the US version of the Israeli series known in English as Combat Medics (and in Hebrew as Taged), will premiere on Paramount Network. The new series is a sex-drugs-and-rock & roll-infused look at US Army medics in Afghanistan. Like the original Israeli series, it shows the influence of the movie and series MASH, which followed a team of doctors near the frontlines in the Korean War.
68 Whiskey is being executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment. Three of those behind the original series, which was made by the YES cable network – creator Zion Rubin, Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern – are also executive producing the American version.
Derek Theler, Aaron Glenane, Beth Riesgraf, Cristina Rodlo and Usman Ally are among its stars.
The most famous of all US remakes of Israeli series, Homeland, will begin broadcasting in the US on February 9 with its eighth and final season.



Tags Israel culture television
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Neville Teller Iran’s entrenchment in Iraq By NEVILLE TELLER
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz Hadran Alach – We Have Returned to You By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by