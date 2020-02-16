The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shabbat busses a subversive blow for religious freedom in Israel – report

This is a hot-button issue for many secular Israelis, who find the lack of public transportation on Shabbat unfair, especially in areas that are almost entirely secular to begin with.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 21:47
‘WITHIN ANY arrangement in Israel it is critical to ensure that no one is forced to work on Shabbat, as in the case of bus drivers or construction workers.’ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
‘WITHIN ANY arrangement in Israel it is critical to ensure that no one is forced to work on Shabbat, as in the case of bus drivers or construction workers.’
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Riding busses on Shabbat in Israel provides a subversive thrill for some Israelis as it strikes a blow for religious freedom, The Economist reported.
Public transportation on Shabbat has been absent from most places in the country for over 70 years, save for a few areas like Haifa. This is a hot-button issue for many secular Israelis, who find the lack of public transportation on Shabbat limiting, especially in areas that are almost entirely secular to begin with.
The lack of public transportation on Shabbat and other Jewish holidays is a result of policies made by Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, who made a deal with ultra-Orthodox rabbis that he would maintain a certain status quo regarding religious practices.
However, it is a rule that only a minority of Israelis support. For years, the vast majority of Israelis have supported public transportation on Shabbat. When Tel Aviv and some neighboring communities set up a private Shabbat bus system in November 2019, the idea proved widely popular. The popularity has not made the religious parties budge an inch.
Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relies on the support of the religious Right, it seems unlikely that a right-wing government will allow busses to operate on Shabbat.
That being said, with Israel about to head into its third election in less than a year, the discontent among the public to the religious establishment is becoming more and more vocal, with many blaming the religious Right for the repeated elections, as they refused to compromise to Yisrael Beytenu leader "kingmaker" Avigdor Liberman's demand for drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army.
Time will tell if Shabbat busses will be enough to sway voters in favor of a clear separation between religion and state in Israel.


Tags shabbat bus Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by