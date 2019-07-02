Shaffir starts Election Day where she pitched tent

Labor MK Stav Shafir stands wth supporters on the day of Labor primaries, at Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard, July 2, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Labor leadership candidate Stav Shaffir symbolically began her day on Tuesday on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard, where she became a household name as one of the leaders of the socioeconomic protests of the summer of 2011.
She recalled how throughout her career, whenever she was told she could not accomplish her goals, she defied her naysayers. She vowed to do the same in Tuesday's leadership primary race.
"They always told me I couldn’t do it, that my generation couldn’t, but I have always proven I can," Shaffir said. "If all those who support me, those who joined to back me, come out to vote, there will be drama, and tonight I will be head of the party."
Shaffir, 34, vowed that under her leadership, Labor would be a courageous party on the path of former prime ministers and Labor leaders David Ben-Gurion and Yitzhak Rabin.
"We will be a party that does not stop fighting for our democracy for even a moment," she said. "The race is close, but it is possible for an upheaval to take place today. We will build a strong democratic camp with Blue and White, Ehud Barak and Meretz, rehabilitiate the party and come back to power."
Some 65,000 members are eligible to vote in more than 100 polling stations across the country. The victor will be revealed late Tuesday night at Tel Aviv University.
