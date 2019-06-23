Ayelet Shaked reveals secret dealings on her political future

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The mystery about the political future of former justice minister Ayelet Shaked added another element over the weekend, when Shaked told a WhatsApp group of her supporters that plenty was going on behind the scenes that was not being made known to the public.



Shaked initially sought to run in Likud in the September 17 election but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to give her a reserved slot. She has since been in touch with the Union of Right-wing Parties and the New Right and was also wooed by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

When a supporter of New Right wrote in the WhatsApp group that Shaked was harming herself by waiting too long with her decision, she gave a revealing answer."I am not waiting, despite what people think," she wrote the Sayeret Shaked group. "There are political processes taking place that must be competed quietly."Shaked wrote her supporters in the group on Saturday night, asking them to remain patient."Gather your strength, because the mess will begin in a short period of time," she wrote. "No campaign has started yet at the moment. I promise to inform you, as soon as the direction will become more clear."URP head Rafi Peretz has offered Shaked the second slot on the list. Her associates said she would insist on heading the list, because polls have found she would bring the list more mandates.New Right leader Naftali Bennett convened supporters on Thursday. Shaked, who was second on the New Right list that did not cross the threshold in the April 9 election, did not come to the meeting. Another meeting of New Right activists is set for Wednesday in Tel Mond.

