Shaked to lead New Right Party in September elections

Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Sunday that she would head the New Right party that will run in the September 17 election and called upon all the leaders of parties to the Right of Likud to run together.



Shaked was greeted at a rally at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel by supporters who chanted that she was the next prime minister. She said her first task was to unite the Right.

"The differences among us are insignificant," she said. "A merger is the insurance certificate of the values of the ideological Right."Shaked pointed out that is the only female head of a major party. She said she wanted to open a gateway for more women.Earlier, Bennett said he conceded the top of the list and “put Israel ahead of my own personal good” and that he did not care if he was second, third or tenth on the list.Besides the top slot, Shaked is demanding half the seats on a list together with the other parties to the Right of the Likud.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP) leader Rafi Peretz and reportedly urged him not give up the URP's top slot to Shaked. Netayahu's wife Sara made a similar request in a conversation with Peretz's wife Michal.Peretz poked fun at Shaked for her long-awaited decision."I am happy to see that the New Right's people finally decided amongst themselves," Peretz said. "Now is the time for real unity on the Right."Peretz invited Shaked and Bennett to already start negotiations late Sunday night.The URP's Bezalel Smotrich went further, tweeting a warning to Bennett and Shaked.“It is looking like Bennett and Shaked still have not learned their lesson,” Smotrich wrote. “We apparently were mistaken in accommodating their dangerous adventures. We must say clearly: If they repeat their mistake and divide the Right, they will bear responsibility for the results. This time they will not be forgiven for toppling a right-wing government and the formation of a left-wing government for personal motives.”A campaign sponsored by Smotrich’s National Union began on Sunday night warning Shaked and Bennett that if they do not compromise, the Left will come to power.In an interview with KAN, URP MK Moti Yogev said the list must be led by a religious-Zionist candidate and that Bennett needs to be more humble in his demands.

