The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shakespeare in the South

Desert youth bask – and flourish – in the limelight

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 12, 2020 11:34
MIDDLE AND high school students from the Hevel Eilot region perform ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Elad Theater. (photo credit: OREN RAVIVO)
MIDDLE AND high school students from the Hevel Eilot region perform ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Elad Theater.
(photo credit: OREN RAVIVO)
Elad Theater, named after Elad Dan, a soldier who died in battle in the Second Lebanon War, is a small organization, jumping from stage to stage in the region just north of Eilat. This small gem, however, shines bright, as their performances have slowly gained attention for unique perspectives on classical plays, primarily the legendary works of William Shakespeare.
With performances using relatively simple costumes and props, the theater is primarily carried by the actors, in love with their art and traveling far and wide to share their work and unique show styles, involving strange tricks such as blindfolding the audience, leaving all other senses to perceive the show.
The most recent endeavor of the theater has been to teach the local youth in the area of Hevel Eilot, a kibbutz that stands far from the glittering theaters of Tel Aviv, to express themselves through the works of Shakespeare.
Dana Itzhaki and Boaz Dan, the brother of the fallen soldier whose name the theater has taken in his honor, created the theater after a glistening career of working on the best stages in Israel.
“I wanted to do something that I can control – control the content and the inspiration,” Itzhaki told the Magazine. “There is no better place than the desert to do this. We are a group of professional creators who are trying to expand our boundaries.”
They decided to start the youth project after learning about a program in Massachusetts called “Shakespeare and Company” (not to be confused with the famed Parisian bookshop of the same name).
“It was clear to us that we wanted to touch people through the theater,” Itzhaki explained. “After several years, a director turned to us, Noa Egozi, who moved to the US and works for the Shakespeare and Company theater Massachusetts. She told us about this project that’s been happening there for 30 years now, in which 10 different schools each put up a Shakespeare play and then, in one big festival, present their productions to one another.”
She explained that the project immediately sparked inspiration within her and Dan’s hearts. Within several months, the first youth performance of their theater, a pilot of sorts, was under way: A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
During the several performances, night after night, the children took an imaginative spin on the famous play, impressively reciting Shakespearean tongue in Hebrew, in a manner that can only be described as biblical. Each and every one dominated their space, showing impressive control, as well as high-level theatrical techniques, reflecting the months of intensive training up until the performances.
With cross-dressed girls fighting over the same lover, a young man singing in Hebrew and rocking a donkey hat, and fairies and sprites that wandered around the corners of the stage, the performance certainly felt like a delve into Shakespeare’s mysterious fictional universe, only made up of quite an array of young characters.
Children in middle and high school came together several times per week to practice different acting exercises and movement techniques, as well as to build props, construct intricate stage decorations, and of course, rehearse for the fantastical performance.
“I thought, ‘How can youth connect to Shakespeare?’” Itzhaki admitted. “But the more they study his writing, the more they realize he writes about people. Love and loss and jealousy and things that interest us from the moment we know how to say our names. These kids constantly tell me that they can see themselves in the situations that happen within the play.”
THE PILOT program brought along with it numerous special opportunities for the children, including an experienced theater teacher, Ryan Winkles, who had worked with Shakespeare and Company in Massachusetts before being invited across the globe to teach theater to a group of children in Hevel Eilot.
The first question that arises with Winkles is simply regarding his ability to communicate with the kids. He, however, said that there was no trouble at all, as theater lies beyond the words.
“I know what they’re saying even when I don’t know what they’re saying,” Winkles told the Magazine.
He explained that one of the core principles of the study of theater with Shakespeare and Company, a technique that he brought with him to teach the Israeli crowd, is not to give them inherent behavioral stage instructions, but rather to present them with the story, language and tools to interpret it however they feel is suitable.
“We don’t tell them what to do,” he stated. “A lot of the direction is by asking questions. A lot of times, they’ll come up with stuff that I would never think of because they’re just riffing, they’re using their imaginations to play, and that’s what creates this project, brings it all to life.”
He further explained that this style of theatrical study proves to be highly educational, as it provides what many school systems lack these days.
“The school system in the US in particular focuses on your verbal and logical intelligence,” Winkles explained. “Harvard worked in conjunction with Shakespeare and Company to look into our fall festival of Shakespeare and the skills that the kids gain. Their intelligence and their ability to learn was seen by Harvard as optimal. It just requires so much of a student to imagine being somebody else rather than just sitting and reading.”
“These were a really busy couple of months,” Isabella Resnick, a 10th-grade student playing one of the lead rolls, Lysander, confided. “I had so much fun. We came all together, got to know our characters, and connected with the language of Shakespeare. I had never been in a production like this before. I was never in a play, most of us weren’t.”
Itzhaki explained that part of what makes the project so special is how local it is; everybody knows everybody.
“The audience members coming tonight are local; the kids know them, they’re coming for the kids, and they can speak with them,” she said. “This is exactly what we came here to do: to bring the audience to an experience.”
Despite the practically silly feeling (after all, these are preteens reciting Shakespeare in Hebrew in Israel’s South) that the idea gives, the performance is something that cannot be found anywhere else.
“These plays are the greatest writing in the English language, which actors work on their entire lives and never really feel like they’ve gotten it,” Winkles said of Shakespearean theater. “There’s something about these stories that transcends borders, languages, time – and it still matters to us.”


Tags Negev theater Shakespeare
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by