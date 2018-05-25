May 25 2018
|
Sivan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Smoke canisters placed near the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea

The smoke canisters were opened during the protests against the alleged corruption of the Netanyahu regime, which included a specific protest in favor of removing an offshore oil drilling rig.

By
May 25, 2018 16:54
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Three smoke canisters were placed dozens of meters from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea  on Friday afternoon causing no damage, according to the security department in the Prime Minister's Office.

The smoke canisters were opened during the protests against the alleged corruption of the Netanyahu regime, which included a specific protest in favor of removing an offshore oil drilling rig away from the Israeli coast.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Walla reports that a teenager threw a gas canister to the ground which led to another protestor who grabbed it and threw it to the garbage can. The crowd diapered and no one was arrested.

The protestors want the Leveithan off-shore drilling rig, which will be built 10 kilometers off of the coast of Dor beach near Haifa, to be relocated 120 kilometers from the beach. The protestors believe that the oil rig will massively pollute the sea and ask that the rig be moved, according to a Netanya wed-based news site.

On Thursday the Prime Minister addressed a story published in the Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv claiming his wife Sara Netanyahu requested an armed vehicle for protection. The Prime Minister wrote on his official twitter account: "this is another example of fake news, needless to say, neither my wife or I have made any such request."


Related Content

Tamar Zandberg speaks at Knesset
May 25, 2018
MKs defiant in face of Turkish threats over Armenian Genocide recognition

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut