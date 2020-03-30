Social Affairs Ministry to issue 30,000 vouchers for Passover food

The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry will issue 30,000 food vouchers to the amount of NIS 300 each to families across Israel to aid them during the upcoming Passover holiday. The total amount spent by the ministry will come to NIS 9 million. Akunis began in February, when he was able to secure NIS 6 million NIS to assure 11,000 Israeli families that they be provided with food purchasing coupons until the month of April ends. Israel has been in a state of near-paralysis since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. Three more Israelis died from the disease on Sunday, bringing the total number of victims in the country to 15, as numbers of infected people surpassed 4,000.Severe restrictions on movement have already been implemented by the government, with people only allowed to leave their homes for work, medical reasons, to transport a child, or to buy food.The vouchers will be available to those that are not currently included in the Ministry's Ministry's Food Security Program and are not defined as elderly citizens who receive food supplies for their homes. The vouchers will be sent to local authorities by quotas and distributed according to the those registered in social services departments.The ministry instructed the social services departments of the local authorities to favor single parents, families of at-risk children, families with children with special needs and families or individuals who are in special distress at the discretion of the director of the social services department of the local authority.Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ofir Akunis said, "I instructed the issuance of the food vouchers as part of the expansion of the Food and Social Security Program under my leadership, in light of the state of emergency in the State of Israel, in order to ensure that families in financial distress gain food security in these circumstances, especially during Passover."The move is similar to an initiative