The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Soldiers in failed IDF Khan Younis operation: 'Out, out, get out now'

Newly released footage reveals what transpired in the operation in Khan Younis last year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 23:43
Palestinian protesters near the city of Khan Yunis south of the Gaza Strip during what they call 'MArch of Return' demonstrations (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Palestinian protesters near the city of Khan Yunis south of the Gaza Strip during what they call 'MArch of Return' demonstrations
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
In newly released footage of the failed IDF operation in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip last year in which Lieutenant Colonel M. was killed and another officer was injured, IDF soldiers can be heard saying "out, out, get out now," in a broadcast on Sunday on Al Jazeera, according to Maariv.
According to details both vehicles had 17 soldiers, two of which were women, who entered into the Gaza Strip under the guise of an expanded family who lives there, including fake IDs and driver's licenses. One member of Hamas' military wing who was participating in the operation at the time told on air that the different appearance of the Israeli soldiers caused suspicion among them and thus they began investigating. In a questioning that lasted for about 40 minutes the soldiers insisted that they have come to visit family at a local hospital. The IDF soldiers managed to escape in two minutes through a close quarters fire fight when they're leaving behind advanced technological equipment which were revealed in the investigation.
Al-Jazeera revealed the Hamas' "Special communications unit" a convert unit whose purpose is to stop any possibility to infiltrate into the organization's communication equipment. This unit was, among other things, responsible for revealing the eavesdropping devices which were hidden at the center of the Al-Zuida area in the Gaza Strip, during which six Hamas members were killed.  
An investigation into the incident that was released in July showed that the soldiers were hit by friendly fire, not Hamas fire. The findings of the review, as part of two investigations into the raid, were also presented to commanders from the Special Forces, the deputy chief of the General Staff, the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, the commander of the air force, and the head of the General Staff Review Committee, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon.
The November raid in Khan Yunis left an IDF lieutenant-colonel dead and another officer moderately injured. Six Hamas terrorists, including Khan Yunis commander Nur Barakeh, were also killed in the firefight.
According to the investigation, the exchange of fire between Hamas and the IDF lasted about a minute and a half. Following the shootout, it was decided to call in an air force helicopter to extract all the soldiers, including the dead officer.
According to a statement released by the military, “the operational mission had not been completed,” and that the investigators’ analysis of the way the events unfolded during the course of the operation “suggests a number of faults in the forces’ execution of their mission, both before and during the operation, which ultimately led to their exposure.”
The investigators drew several conclusions relating to the Special Forces’ operational planning, preparation, as well as the command mechanisms in place during special operations, the army said.
While the IDF confirmed that the investigation shows a number of faults, but emphasizes that at no point were the soldiers negligent, so the decision was that there would be no personal action taken against any senior officers in the Intelligence division.


Tags Gaza IDF Khan Yunis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Great Butter Shortage By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by