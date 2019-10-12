Sources: Rivlin won't extend Netanyahu's mandate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government will not be extended beyond the October 24 deadline, sources close to Rivlin said on Saturday night, confirming a report on Channel 12.



The sources said it appeared unlikely that there would be a reason to grant Netanyahu the extra two weeks that by law the president could give the first candidate to form a government, as he did after the April election.

Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who is a member of the Likud's negotiating team, told KAN Radio on Friday morning that he believed Netanyahu would only return his mandate to form a government to Rivlin when he saw that it was impossible to build a coalition. Elkin estimated that Netanyahu would only come to that conclusion just ahead of the deadline.In that case, Rivlin would task Blue and White leader Benny Gantz with building a coalition on the day Netanyahu's mandate expires. Gantz's 28-day mandate would end on November 21, setting off a three-week period in which any MK could form a government.Channel 12 reported on Friday night that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's pace had been expedited and he would already decide whether to indict Netanyahu in mid-November. The channel reported that not only Gantz but also Netanyahu wants to stall the process of building a coalition until after Mandelblit's ruling.While Gantz wants the ruling first, because he has been convinced that after a formal bribery indictment of Netanyahu, the Likud will depose him as party leader, Netanyahu wants the ruling expedited, because he believes the bribery charge against him will be dropped.A large rally supporting Netanyahu was held on Saturday night outside the Petah Tikva home of Mandelblit. There was also an anti-Netanyahu rally there.Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer sent a formal letter to the head of the Likud's coalition negotiating team Yariv Levin on Friday, asking for negotiations on the policy guidelines for the next government.Forer, who would head Yisrael Beytenu's negotiating team, asked to meet with Levin's team. He asked for a "serious and deep" discussion on socioeconomic, diplomatic and security issues, as well as matters of religion and state."The need for a national unity government, along with the many challenges it would have to face, require us to act immediately in order to advance the issue," Forer wrote Levin.Levin had not responded to Forer or discussed the letter with Netanyahu as of Saturday night.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });