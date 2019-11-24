The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Spike of 41% in reported sexual assaults

Approximately 51,000 people complained of sexual assault to the association throughout 2018, 12,077 of which were new complaints, showing a 41% increase in contrast to the five previous years.

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 22:30
INDIAN WOMEN join the thousands flooding the streets and protesting sexual violence, after the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman. (photo credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS)
INDIAN WOMEN join the thousands flooding the streets and protesting sexual violence, after the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman.
(photo credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS)
Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Association of Relief Centers for Victims of Sexual Assault (ARCVSA) released their yearly report on sexual assaults in 2018, proving that 41% more cases of sexual assault were reported, and that the year marked the highest number of sexual assault reports in which youth between ages 13 and 18 were harmed.
Approximately 51,000 people complained of sexual assault to the association throughout 2018, 12,077 of which were new complaints, showing a 41% increase in contrast to the five previous years.
When those harmed were below the age of 12, 67% of the cases involved sexual assault at the hands of a family member. A staggering 89% of the overall reported sexual assaults were harming women.
The year marked the highest rate to date of referrals regarding sexual assault upon juveniles (ages 13-18).
"The rising trend of reports to the relief centers for victims of sexual assault, which has been continuing for several years now, proves that there is a large need for men and women who experienced sexual assault to be heard and to receive emotional support and recognition of the assault in their pasts," said ARCVSA CEO Orit Sotsiliano.
She explained that this year's report is dedicated to the education on preventing sexual assault and to promote consensual sex.
A majority (88%) of the assaults were performed by someone the victim knew beforehand.
According to other reports, one in three women is sexually assaulted in her lifetime in Israel. One in seven is raped, and one in six is molested as a young girl.
The attacker was a man in 95% of cases and a woman in 85% of them.


