September 22 2018
|
Tishrai, 13, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Celebrating the sea and marine sports in Tel Aviv

The highlight of the festival was the traditional sail-by.

By
September 22, 2018 17:10
1 minute read.

The traditional sail-by of the Sail Tel Aviv - Yaffo watersports festival which aims to promote marine activities along the 14km shoreline of the city, September 22, 2018. (credit: DORON SAHAR)

The traditional sail-by of the Sail Tel Aviv - Yaffo watersports festival which aims to promote marine activities along the 14km shoreline of the city, September 22, 2018. (credit: DORON SAHAR)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

On Saturday, Tel Aviv residents and visitors celebrated the largest water sports festival in Israel, Sail Tel Aviv-Yaffo, along the shoreline of the Mediterranean.

The festival included a wide range of competitions and activities involving various water sports like sailing, surfing, rowing, swimming, standup paddle boarding, diving, volleyball and many more. In addition, the festival offered tours, workshops, lectures and other attractions related to the sea.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The highlight of the festival was the traditional sail-by in which over 200 vessels of different types took part in sailing along the Tel Aviv coastline in the early afternoon of Saturday.

Sail Tel Aviv-Yaffo is an initiative of Atarim group, the municipal management and development corporation for the 14 km Tel Aviv Yafo coastline, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv municipality, the forum for the promotion of sailing, the diving association and various water sports clubs.

Yaron Klein, the CEO of Atarim, said that "The annual event aims to strengthen the connection between the residents of the city and the the various activities and possibilities that the coastline offers.

"The festival promotes awareness of marine and coastal sports and gives residents a taste of the extensive marine activity taking place on the city's beaches."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

September 22, 2018
Celebrating health in the President’s sukkah

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut