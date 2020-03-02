The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Israel Premier League regular season closes as teams are divided

Hapoel Tel Aviv, Hap Haifa sneak into championship playoffs.

By JOSH HALICKMAN  
MARCH 2, 2020 23:36
BEITAR JERUSALEM defender Uri Magbo celebrates after scoring a stoppage-time goal on Sunday night to give the yellow-and-black a 2-1 victory over Ashdod SC at Teddy Stadium in both club’s final regular-season match of the Israel Premier League. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
BEITAR JERUSALEM defender Uri Magbo celebrates after scoring a stoppage-time goal on Sunday night to give the yellow-and-black a 2-1 victory over Ashdod SC at Teddy Stadium in both club’s final regular-season match of the Israel Premier League.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
The Israel Premier League regular season came to a dramatic end over the weekend as Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Haifa both notched Championship Playoff spots while Hapoel Hadera and Bnei Yehuda will play in the relegation playoff phase.
The Championship Playoffs will feature league leader Maccabi Tel Aviv, Maccabi Haifa, Hapoel Beersheba and Beitar Jerusalem, as well as Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Haifa.
Each team will play each other twice as the squads will have 10 games apiece to try to overtake the yellow-and-blue while vying for one of the four European qualification slots.
Hapoel Hadera, Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Kfar Saba, Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Maccabi Netanya, Hapoel Ra’anana, Ness Ziona and Ashdod SC will battle against relegation. The bottom two clubs at the end of the campaign will be demoted to the Leumit League with the top two teams in the second division being promoted to the Premier League.
In Round 26 action, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Hapoel Hadera 2-1 to punch its ticket to the Championship Playoffs for the first time since 2014. Omri Altman scored a brace for Nir Klinger’s squad to send the Reds’ fans into ecstasy as the club will have a chance to compete for a continental qualifying place.
Maor Bozaglo sent Altman a magnificent through-ball that the latter put behind Hadera ’keeper Austin Ejide in the 30th minute, but Eliel Peretz drew his squad even just at the stroke of halftime.
However, Altman placed a perfect chip shot over Ejide in the 94th minute to send his side into the top half of the league in style.
“This was the story of two separate halves from a mental standpoint,” said Klinger. “In the first half we played really well, but gave up an unnecessary goal. In the dressing room things didn’t look very good and everyone was upset. But we pulled it together and stayed the course to move on.”
Meanwhile, Hapoel Haifa and Bnei Yehuda played to a goalless draw as Haim Silvas’s Carmel Reds did what they needed to do in order to advance to the Championship Playoffs, while Elisha Levy’s quad was left on the outside looking in.
“I’m really happy,” exclaimed Silvas following the game. “This was an exclamation mark on a very tough season. We proved that we could get the result that we needed and I believe that we all deserved this, from the players, the fans and the owner who always believed in us.”
Elsewhere, Maccabi Tel Aviv slipped by Maccabi Netanya 1-0 thanks to an Eylon Almog fourth-minute tally as the yellow-and-blue finished up the regular season in first place for the second straight season.
Next week, Vladimir Ivic’s squad will begin the Championship Playoffs with a home date against Hapoel Haifa while Netanya will feature in the relegation playoffs for the balance of the season.
“This was our worst performance of the season,” said an unhappy Ivic. “The good thing is that we took the three points, but for 75 minutes we didn’t look like Maccabi Tel Aviv. We weren’t good on defense and we played at a very low level. We all have to remember that there are still plenty of games left in the season.”
Also, Maccabi Haifa demolished Hapoel Beersheba 4-0 on Sunday night in a one-sided battle that was held at the Netanya Stadium due to a radius penalty on the Greens.
Nikita Rukavytsya slammed home a rebound in the 16th minute to put Marko Balbul’s squad on the scoreboard, while Tjaron Chery doubled the lead just two minutes later as he beat Beersheba ’keeper Ohad Levita from up close.
Yanic Wildschut finished off a terrific team effort in the 57th minute and Dolev Haziza put away a gorgeous through ball from Yarden Shua to cap off the victory.
“We played extremely well,” said Balbul “I’m very happy with our performance as it wasn’t an easy game against a very good team. Our fans deserved the show we gave them after traveling all the way to Netanya.”
Beitar Jerusalem needed a 92nd-minute strike from the unlikely source of Uri Magbo to defeat Ashdod 2-1.
The yellow-and-black opened the scoring with a seventh-minute beauty by Eliran Atar, but Dean David found the equalizer in the 51st minute to knot the score up at 1-1.
However, Magbo headed home the winner as Roni Levy’s squad took the points.
“This is a crazy game and sometimes the result doesn’t reflect what actually happened on the pitch,” said Levy. “We didn’t play well and I can’t understand how Ashdod isn’t in the Championship Playoffs. But we played better in the second half and we were able to take advantage of a tired Ashdod team during injury time.”
Hapoel Kfar Saba downed last-place Hapoel Ra’anana 3-0 at the Moshava Stadium.
Omer Fadida opened the scoring with a 39th-minute penalty, while he also played facilitator for Yahav Afriat a minute later to give the hosts a quick 2-0 lead ahead of halftime.
French striker Amadou Soukouna added a third goal in the 59th minute as newly appointed head coach Amir Turgeman won his debut match in fine fashion. Both teams will feature in the relegation playoffs and Ra’anana will need a miracle in order to remain in the first division.
Lastly, Ness Ziona slipped by Kiryat Shmona 1-0 as Raz Stain scored a brilliant free kick from 25 meters to give his team the three points.


Tags soccer hapoel tel aviv israeli football israeli sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by