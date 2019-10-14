Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat wins silver at World Championships

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a silver medal in the men’s floor exercise at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, becoming the latest Israeli to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



It is Dolgopyat’s second silver medal at the World Championship, after winning one in 2017.

Dolgopyat, 22, scored 15.200 points, just behind Carlos Yulo of the Philippines, who scored 15.300 to win the gold medal in Saturday’s competition.Alexander Shatilov, 32, who has represented Israel at the last three summer Olympics, also qualified during the World Championships for the Tokyo games.

