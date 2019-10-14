Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat wins silver at World Championships

It is Dolgopyat’s second silver medal at the World Championship, after winning one in 2017.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 14, 2019 03:23
Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat wins silver at World Championships

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a silver medal in the men’s floor exercise at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, becoming the latest Israeli to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It is Dolgopyat’s second silver medal at the World Championship, after winning one in 2017.

Dolgopyat, 22, scored 15.200 points, just behind Carlos Yulo of the Philippines, who scored 15.300 to win the gold medal in Saturday’s competition.



Alexander Shatilov, 32, who has represented Israel at the last three summer Olympics, also qualified during the World Championships for the Tokyo games.


Related Content

October 14, 2019
The 'Lulav Shake,' making people dance in Tel Aviv - watch

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings