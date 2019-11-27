The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel's national baseball team visits embassy in Washington

"We hope to see the team on the medal podium and hear HaTikvah playing in Japan. Good luck, and I'm sure you'll make us proud," Ambassador Ron Dermer told the team.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 09:03
Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer (in baseball jersey), practices his batting skills with representatives of Israel's national baseball team, November 26, 2019 (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON)
Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer (in baseball jersey), practices his batting skills with representatives of Israel's national baseball team, November 26, 2019
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON)
WASHINGTON - With the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo just a few months away, Israel's national baseball team sent its pitcher, Jonathan de Marte and Assistant Coach Nate Mulberg, to meet with Ambassador Ron Dermer at the Israeli embassy in Washington.
"It is the first time that baseball would be an Olympic sport, and we are lucky to qualify," Israel's embassy spokesperson, Elad Strohmayer, told The Jerusalem Post. "While Israel is not known for baseball, and people are not always familiar with the rules, here in the US it is obviously a big deal, so it's natural for us at the embassy to embrace the national team and wish them well," he added.
"I want to congratulate you for qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo," said Ambassador Dermer. "With only six teams making the Olympics, there's a good chance that Israel will leave with a medal. We hope to see the team on the medal podium and hear HaTikvah playing in Japan. Good luck, and I'm sure you'll make us proud."
The ambassador wore a jersey that he received as a gift from US basbeall team, the Washington Nationals, who recently won the World Series. The jersey honors Israel's 70th Independence Day, with the name of the country printed on the back.
The group took it to the embassy's courtyard and had a short practice: Jonathan de Marte pitched, Nate Mulberg umpired, Ambassador Dermer batted, and Deputy Ambassador Benjamin Krasna played second base.


