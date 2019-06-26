Spring on the Hermon

Ranunculus.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The series of very hot days that we experienced lately paint-ed most of the country in the familiar summer brown and practically said goodbye to the spring. Luckily for us, we can still and the spring in the northern tip of Israel way up on Mount Hermon.
For that, we have to climb more than 1,500 meters to the mountain where the temperatures are cooler and water from the melting winter snow is released. Another advantage for nature lovers is the unique variety of species that are not found in the lower land. So, we in Israel can get a taste of different flora and fauna – plants and wildlife that are usually found in more northern countries like Lebanon, Turkey and other alpine climates with high elevations or cool weather.
Mount Hermon has many faces. Although in the winter it gets more than a meter of precipitation (rain and snow), in the summer it can really turn into a desert with lots of sun radiation and the temperature can reach 50º centigrade (122º Fahrenheit). The varied temperatures allow for the presence of desert species like the desert mantis that is very common in the Negev and Arava.
Above the elevation of 1,800 meters, there are no trees – only shrubs that are tough enough to survive in the harsh environment of wind and extreme temperatures. Wildlife is also a variant. On Mount Hermon, there are many species that you cannot find in other areas of Israel. Among them are endemic species that are only found in the Hermon and nowhere else.
To catch a glance of the beautiful late spring on the mountain, it is best to join the free guided hikes that the Hermon site organizes between June and August. In June and July on every weekend there is a guided hike on Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In August, you can enjoy daily outings high on the mountain. The tours are free and do not require advanced registration. You just need to show up in the right place and time.
There is a charge for the chair lift that takes you up to the higher region where the hike begins. Families are invited as well as groups and singles. So, if you prefer flowering spring in the summer months, then climb to the Hermon.
For more details go to www.skihermon.co.il
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>