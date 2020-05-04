The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
State comptroller attacks government's lack of financial scrutiny

"For years, the consolidated financial statements of the State of Israel have not been presented or discussed by decision-makers, policymakers, or the Knesset and its committees."

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 4, 2020 15:58
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sit in an empty hall in front of President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein at the swearing in of the 23rd Knesset, March 16, 2020 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sit in an empty hall in front of President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein at the swearing in of the 23rd Knesset, March 16, 2020
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israel's annual national accounts have not been scrutinized by the government or Knesset "in years," the State Comptroller's Office said on Monday, highlighting a concerning lack of accountability and an important source of knowledge for policymakers.
"For years, the consolidated financial statements of the State of Israel have not been presented or discussed by decision-makers, policymakers, or the Knesset and its committees," the office of State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said in an annual report focusing on Israel's 2018 national accounts.
"This is different from the financial reports of a commercial company, which are approved by the board of directors, and are presented before a general meeting of shareholders."
As of December 31, 2018, Israel's cumulative current account deficit stood at a total of NIS 1,961 billion ($557b.). The country's long-term financial commitments, described as "significant threats to the State of Israel," were valued at NIS 2,387b. ($678b.).
Significant gaps were also identified in the national accounts, including the failure to include the government's land assets (valued at NIS 523b.) and intangible assets (NIS 5.3b.). In addition, financial reports of 67 of 202 government bodies included in the report were not audited by external accountants.
"The financial reports are one of the main channels for transferring information about the state to the public, to identify financial trends and risks, and are a primary management tool for policymaking and implementation," the State Comptroller's Office said.
"Decision-makers must strive to obtain complete and reliable government account reports in order to increase transparency, enable control and increase the accountability of relevant officeholders."
To increase accountability, the State Comptroller's Office recommended that the Finance Minister and Accountant-General consider presenting the financial reports to the Knesset and government on an annual basis, and to create a legislative mechanism requiring ministers and government ministries to debate their findings.
The comptroller's report also criticized the absence of a national investment strategy, which would enable government ministries to prioritize projects and support the government's ability to develop vital infrastructure for economic growth.
While the publication of a 2017 list of planned multi-year infrastructure projects by the Prime Minister's Office represented a welcome move, the State Comptroller's Office called on the Finance Ministry - together with other government ministries - to advance the formulation of a national investment strategy.
Based on that strategy, the government will subsequently be able to develop action plans for investment in public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects, and present the action plan once a year to ministers to understand its significant budgetary impact.
"Establishing orderly working principles for carrying out projects will enable greater investment in infrastructure projects," said the State Comptroller's Office, "while creating diverse investment channels in the economy and assisting the country's economic growth for years to come."


