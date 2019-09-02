Suede to rock Live Park in Rishon

British pop veterans Suede return for their third appearance in Israel at Rishon Lezion Live Park on September 25.





Labeled the “best new band in Britain” by Melody Maker magazine when they broke out in the early 1990s, the group made good on the hype with albums highlighting the shimmering guitar work of Bernard Butler and the striking lead vocals of Brett Anderson. Their 1994 album Dog Man Star is considered a classic, but marked the end of the Anderson-Butler partnership, with guitarist Butler being replaced by Richard Oakes. The band called it quits in 2003. They regrouped in 2010 and have been active since, releasing new material and touring regularly.

They performed in 2011 at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds and in 2015 at the Mivtahim Menorah Arena in Tel Aviv. Opening the show will be electro-pop Tel Aviv-Berlin cult hero Gingiot.

Tickets are available at zappa-club.co.il or by calling *9080.

