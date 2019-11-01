‘Super-juicy’ TV show about Benjamin Netanyahu in the works

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in ceremony of the 22nd Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 3, 2019. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The life of Benjamin Netanyahu may be coming to your television soon.



The British production company Fremantle is developing a show based on the political and personal life of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Variety reported Wednesday. It would be the first TV series about the embattled Likud politician, who is currently mired in multiple corruption scandals.



The production is being done through Fremantle’s Israeli arm, Abot Hameiri, which bought the rights to a biography about Netanyahu written by Israeli journalist Ben Caspit.



Guy Hameiri, the co-founder of Abot Hameiri, said the show will be “a super-juicy family melodrama that explores how the personal can become political, and vice versa.” He also described it as “an epic political story with a very big philosophical and psychological undertone,” according to Variety.



Netanyahu, 70, has served as prime minister since 2009 as well as in 1996-99.



A number of shows about Israeli society have become hits abroad in recent years, including “Our Boys,” about the kidnapping of three Israeli teens and its aftermath; “Fauda,” about an Israeli army hunt for a Palestinian terrorist; and “Shtisel,” a family drama about Orthodox Jews.

